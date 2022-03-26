JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

JOAN stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.