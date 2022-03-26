Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of MGY opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

