Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 225 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.