Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.