Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
NUVA opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
