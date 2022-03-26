Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $19.10

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $18.56. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 1,535 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
The firm has a market cap of $902.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
