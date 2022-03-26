Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

