Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to “Buy”

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprinklr (CXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.