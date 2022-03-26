Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.36).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.86.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

