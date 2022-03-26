Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.51) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.35).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,315.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.05).

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.48) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,443.92). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,779.36).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

