Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 179 ($2.36) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.60 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £382.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.78.

In related news, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,274.22). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,391.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,632 shares of company stock worth $104,557,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

