The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target to $53.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.