The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target to $53.00

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

