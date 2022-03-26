Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

