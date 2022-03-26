Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 503,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

SNA opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

