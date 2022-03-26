Kenneth N. Berns Sells 61,140 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $934,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
