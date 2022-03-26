HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $66.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -918.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

