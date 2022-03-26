Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells C$263,206.85 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at C$917,290.44.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

