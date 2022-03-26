Bernhard L. Kohn III Purchases 25,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.