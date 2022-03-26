Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

