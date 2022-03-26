Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
