Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SFIO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Starfleet Innotech has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Starfleet Innotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starfleet Innotech (SFIO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.