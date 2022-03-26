Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SFIO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Starfleet Innotech has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

