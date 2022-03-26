Weifeng Huang Buys 275,000 Shares of Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NICGet Rating) insider Weifeng Huang purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$355,300.00 ($263,185.19).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 10th, Weifeng Huang purchased 295,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$393,530.00 ($291,503.70).
  • On Friday, December 24th, Weifeng Huang 2,605,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock.
  • On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.80), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,400,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Nickel Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Nickel Mines (Get Rating)

Nickel Mines Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

