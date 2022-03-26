Weifeng Huang Buys 275,000 Shares of Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Weifeng Huang purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$355,300.00 ($263,185.19).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Weifeng Huang purchased 295,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$393,530.00 ($291,503.70).

On Friday, December 24th, Weifeng Huang 2,605,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock.

On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.80), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,400,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Nickel Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Nickel Mines (Get Rating)

Nickel Mines Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.