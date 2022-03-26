Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 6,906 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
FET opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
