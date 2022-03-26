Strs Ohio Purchases 3,654 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $23,912,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

