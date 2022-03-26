Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 1,792.3% in March

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,792.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

