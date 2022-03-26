Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($61.48) to €60.25 ($66.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($47.25) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($103.30) to €87.00 ($95.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FSNUY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

