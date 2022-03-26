Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

