AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 2,030.4% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 2,030.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ELUXY stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
