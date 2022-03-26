AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 2,030.4% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 2,030.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ELUXY stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

