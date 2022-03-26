Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 59,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 625,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 865,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE HR opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

