Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.