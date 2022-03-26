IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

