Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

