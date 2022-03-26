Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,025 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

