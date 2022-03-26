Allworth Financial LP Buys 24 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $480.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.18. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $485.80. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.