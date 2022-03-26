Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

