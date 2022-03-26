Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 104.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Textron by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

