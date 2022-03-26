Allworth Financial LP Buys 102 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $23,705,568 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

