Allworth Financial LP Invests $79,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

