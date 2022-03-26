Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsons stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

