Huntington National Bank Invests $45,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the third quarter valued at $8,859,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE SII opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.