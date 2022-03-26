877 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

ZWS stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

