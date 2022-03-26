Huntington National Bank Invests $55,000 in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

