Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

