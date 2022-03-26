Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Position Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

