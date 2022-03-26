Huntington National Bank Takes $67,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 126.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.