AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 360.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

