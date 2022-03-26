Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

ELS stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

