Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 710 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

AXTA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

