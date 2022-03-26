Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on J. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

