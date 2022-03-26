Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Hold

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.