Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.11. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.