SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $586.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $587.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

